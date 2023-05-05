Hussamuddin, Naveen cruise to pre-quarterfinals

Tashkent: Asian and Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Mohammad Hussamuddin (57kg) and Naveen Kumar (92kg) registered comprehensive wins to progress to the pre-quarterfinals of the IBA Men’s World Boxing Championships here on Friday.

Both boxers won by unanimous decision. However, it was curtains for Asian silver medallist Ashish Chaudhary (80kg), who fought hard but lost the fixture 2-5 after a bout review was taken. Continuing his good run, Hussamuddin beat China’s Lyu Ping. The southpaw from India displayed his swift movement and intelligence to throw a combination of punches in the first round and gain momentum. After winning the first round unanimously, Hussamuddin upped the ante in the next round and took the initiative to land heavy blows on his opponent.