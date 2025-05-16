Hussain explores factors behind Kohli retirement

London: Virat Kohli’s monumental contribution to Test cricket goes beyond numbers and his unrelenting spirit to not settle for anything “normal” may have prompted his decision to retire, said former England captain Nasser Hussain.

“He is the ultimate winner, he sees the end goal as a win, and he is desperate for that,” Hussain said on Sky Sports Cricket podcast.

“Everything for Kohli is about winning. Why do you think he’s so good in run chases? He can’t go on the field and not be a hundred per cent, he can’t ever go: ‘I’ll just do my best today.

“That may have formed part of his retirement decision, he doesn’t want to be a normal cricketer, just doing a little bit here and there. He made India into the force they are today,”

he said.