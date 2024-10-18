Hurting to see score, I clearly misjudged the pitch: Rohit

Bengaluru: “It was my misjudgement of the pitch,” a hurting India skipper Rohit Sharma said on Thursday, taking full responsibility for the team’s lowest ever innings total of 46 in a home Test that he is still hoping to save despite New Zealand’s current domination.

New Zealand pacers Mark Henry and William O’Rourke shared nine wickets among them to skittle India for 46 on

the second day of the first Test at the Chinnaswamy Stadium after Rohit opted to bat first under overcast skies.

“I am hurting a little bit because I made that call. We found ourselves in a situation where we got bowled out for 46 runs.

As a captain, it definitely hurts to see that number,” said Rohit during the post-day press meet after New Zealand were comfortably placed at 180/3.

“So, clearly a misjudgement of the pitch. I did not read the pitch well enough and we sit in this situation.

Though in 365 days, you will make two or three bad calls. That is absolutely fine, I guess,” he

rued.