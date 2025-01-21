‘Hunger is the driving force’

kolkata: A sportsperson can overcome multiple injury setbacks as long as he has an insatiable hunger to play for the country, said India pacer Mohammed Shami, who is set to make a national comeback after 14 months.

Shami last played for India in the ODI World Cup final in November 2023. He had sustained an ankle injury on his left leg that required surgery.

The veteran fast bowler is expected to make his India comeback with the first T20 against England at his home ground here on Wednesday. He has also been picked in the ODI Champions Trophy squad.

“The first thing I feel is that the hunger to play for the country should never end,” Shami said at an organised by Cricket Association of Bengal.

“If you have that hunger, you will always fight back, no matter how many times you get injured. No matter how many matches I play, it always feels like less. Because once I leave cricket, I may never get this chance again,” he added.

He was speaking at CAB’s felicitation ceremony of the victorious Under-15 women’s cricketers at Eden Gardens here. “It has never happened that players who represent their state or country think about leaving the game after an injury. Whenever we get injured, the only thought in our mind is -- when can we return?” Shami added.