Humpy to double the joy at blitz C’ship?

new delhi: Having achieved the monumental feat of winning the World Rapid chess title for a second time, Indian stalwart Koneru Humpy would be eyeing a grand double when the FIDE World Blitz Championship commences here on Tuesday.

Humpy had on Sunday capped a wonderful year for Indian chess, defeating Irene Sukandar of Indonesia to emerge the FIDE Women’s World Rapid Chess champion.

At stake is not just the title but a chance to win another $60,000 (around Rs 50 lakh) cheque as the blitz championship carries the same prize money as rapid.