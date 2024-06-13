HS Prannoy advances into round of 16 in Australian Open

Sydney: India’s world No. 10 HS Prannoy blanked his Brazilian opponent Ygor Coelho in straight sets to move in to the round of 16 at the Australian Open Super 500 tournament here on Wednesday. In their round of 32 contest played at the Quaycentre, Prannoy did well to overcome Coelho, who recouped well in the second set, to win the contest 21-10, 23-21.

In mixed doubles, the husband-wife Indian pair of B Sumeeth Reddy and N Sikki Reddy defeated Malaysia’s Wong Tien Ci and Lim Chiew Sien 21-17 21-19. In other matches of men’s singles, India’s Raghu Mariswamy was trounced 21-6 21-8 by the 13th ranked Chinese Taipei player Chou Tien Chen in just 24 minutes.

S Sankar Muthusamy Subramanian came back to take the second set after losing the first but his Malaysian opponent Jia Zii Lee clinched a 21-16 18-21 21-10 win in three sets. Abhishek Yeligar was beaten by Israel’s Misha Zilberman 21-9 21-15 while Ravi was defeated by Chun-Yi Lin of Chinese Taipei 21-6 21-13. Mithun Manjunath lost to Indonesia’s Alwi Farhan by 21-17 21-17. However, Sameer Verma was dominant against Australia’s Ricky Tang to beat the local player 21-10 21-10 whereas Kiran George defeated Canada’s Sheng Xiaodong 21-17 21-10. In women’s singles, the 41st ranked Aakarshi Kashyap of India found her challenge against Ukraine’s Polina Buhrova quite easy as she prevailed 21-14 21-11.

Samiya Imad Farooqui was beaten 23-21, 13-21, 22-24 by Chinese Taipei’s Po Yu Pai but Anupama Upadhyaya defeated Malaysia’s Wong Ling Ching 21-14 23-21.

India’s Malvika Bansod crushed compatriot Keyura Mopati 21-10 21-8.

In men’ doubles, India’s Rajan Abhimanyu and Aman Nandal gave a walkover to the Australian pair of Aneesh Nirmal and Sam Stephen Emmanuel. In mixed doubles, Kona Tarun and Sri Krishna Priya Kudaravalli were beaten 6-21, 11-21 by the Malaysian combination of Cheng Su Yin and Hoo Pang Ron.