Horan scores in 1st half, US stun Brazil 1-0 in Women’s Gold Cup title game

San Diego: Lindsey Horan scored on a header in first-half stoppage time, and the United States of America beat Brazil 1-0 on Sunday to win the CONCACAF Women’s Gold Cup.

The United States lifted the trophy despite being stunned by a loss to Mexico in the group stage of the tournament. It was the first women’s Gold Cup, created to bring teams in the region more meaningful competition.

“It was a difficult game. Brazil challenged us in a different way,” Horan said. “I’m really, really proud of us finding a way to get a goal and finishing out the game and getting a trophy.”

It was the fourth time that the United States faced Brazil in a tournament final. The Americans also won the previous three, including the 2004 and 2008 Olympics.

The game drew a sellout crowd of 31,528 to San Diego’s Snapdragon Stadium, a record crowd for a CONCACAF women’s match.

Horan scored just moments into stoppage time with a header off a well-placed lofted pass from Emily Fox. It was Horan’s third goal of the tournament, her earlier goals were from the penalty spot.

Lynn Williams nearly scored a second for the United States in the 79th minute, but the play was offside. Casey Krueger headed out a dangerous Brazilian cross in the final moments.