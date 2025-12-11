Hooda, Tanvi enter last-8

Cuttack: Top seeds Unnati Hooda and Tharun Mannepalli as well as other leading Indian shuttlers progressed comfortably to the pre-quarterfinals across singles categories of the Odisha Masters Super 100 here on Wednesday.

In women’s singles, Unnati beat UAE’s P. Bharath 21-12, 21-18.

Sixth seed Anmol Kharb survived a stern test from Thailand’s Y. Ketklieng, prevailing 21-17, 19-21, 23-21, while third seed Tanvi Sharma outlasted Japan’s Aika Iwaki 21-8, 17-21, 21-18. Mannepalli dismantled Manav Choudhary 21-5, 21-8. agencies