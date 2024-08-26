Holy Trinity: Kohli, Rohit recall Dhawan’s contributions

New Delhi: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma on Sunday fondly remembered the contributions of Shikhar Dhawan, the significant other of a holy trinity that dominated bowlers with aggression and aura, and said he has left a lasting impression with his accomplishments.

From 2013 to 2019, the triumvirate of Dhawan, Rohit, and Kohli displayed unprecedented supremacy in international cricket, putting to swords bowling attacks of all kinds.

After a career spanning nearly 13 years, Dhawan on Saturday announced his retirement from all forms of cricket, leaving Kohli, Rohit, Ravi Shastri and others to recall the time when the flamboyant southpaw was an indispensable part of India’s ODI batting thanks to his ability to win matches on his own. “From sharing rooms to sharing lifetime memories on the field. You always made my job easier from the other end. THE ULTIMATE JATT,” India captain Rohit, who had formed a formidable opening partnership with Dhawan, wrote on ‘X’.

Kohli hailed Dhawan as one of India’s most dependable openers, noting that while his fervour, sportsmanship and signature smile will be missed, his enduring legacy will forever resonate.

“Shikhar @SDhawan25 from your fearless debut to becoming one of India’s most dependable openers, you’ve given us countless memories to cherish. Your passion for the game, your sportsmanship and your trademark smile will be missed, but your legacy lives on,” Kohli tweeted.

The former India skipper thanked Dhawan for all the memories and wished the 38-year-old luck for his future endeavours.

“Thank you for the memories, unforgettable performances and always leading with your heart. Wishing you the best in your next innings, off the field Gabbar!” Kohli added.