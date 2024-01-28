Hockey5s Women’s WC: India lose to Netherlands

Muscat: India lost 2-7 to the Netherlands in the final to finish runners-up at the FIH Hockey5s Women’s World Cup here.

Jyoti Chhatri (20th minute) and Rutuja Dadaso Pisal (23rd) scored for India in the summit clash on Saturday.

Janneke van de Venne (2nd, 14th), Bente van der Veldt (4th, 8th) and Lana Kalse (11th, 27th) struck a brace each for the Netherlands, while Sosha Benninga (13th) was the other goal-getter.

For their exemplary performance in the FIH Hockey5s Women’s World Cup, Hockey India has announced a cash award of Rs 3 lakh for each player and Rs 1.5 lakh each for the support staff.

Both the teams probed for their chances after the start and it wasn’t long before the Netherlands found an opening.

Janneke van de Venne took a long-range shot which deflected off the Indian goalkeeper Rajani Etimarpu into the goal to hand Netherlands the lead.

Moments later, Bente van der Veldt found herself open in front of the Indian goal and smashed the ball into the net to double the lead.

A period of Netherlands dominance followed. Bente van der Veldt remained alert in front of the Indian goal as her quick overhead shot sailed past the Indian defence into the goal. With four minutes to go in the first-half, Lana Kalse pounced on a loose ball and unleashed a powerful shot to make it 4-0 in Netherlands’ favour.

Soon after, Sosha Benninga used a deft touch to bypass Rajani in goal and further extended their lead.