Hockey World Cup: Netherlands, Kiwis make winning start in Pool C

Rourkela: Three-time champions Netherlands began their campaign in style, outplaying Malaysia 4-0 while New Zealand defeated Chile 3-1 in Pool C matches of the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup here on Saturday.

In the opening match of the day, Sam Hiha (11th, 18th minutes) scored two field goals in the opening two quarters, while Sam Lane opened the account for the Black Sticks with another field strike in the ninth

minute.

In the other match Thijs van Dam scored a field goal in the 19th minute to hand world no.3 Netherlands, who won the title in 1973, 1990 and 1998, the lead before Jip Janssen converted a penalty stroke four minutes

later. Teun Beins (46th) made it 3-0 for the Netherlands by converting a penalty corner a minute into the fourth and final quarter, while Jorrit Croon scored the final goal a minute before the final hooter.