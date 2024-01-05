‘Hockey Olympic qualifiers do-or-die outing for us’

Ranchi: The Asian Champions Trophy victory has boosted India’s morale ahead of the Olympic Qualifiers, according to captain Savita, who expressed confidence in the side’s experienced players to help the women’s hockey team qualify for the Paris Games.

Eight countries, including hosts India, will be vying for top three spots when the Olympic qualifiers are held here from January 13 to 19 to book berths for the Paris Games in July-August.

“The team is motivated, particularly after winning the Asian Champions Trophy,” Savita was quoted as saying in a Hockey India release.

“Our preparations have been earnest and the team consists of players who have played the Olympic Qualifiers in the past and understand very well the level of performance needed to make the cut. This is a do-or-die outing for us and we are ready for the challenge.”

The teams in the fray include reigning Olympic silver medallists Germany, former Asian Games champions Japan, Chile and Czech Republic

grouped in pool A.