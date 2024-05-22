Hockey: Indian teams hope to make most of European leg

Antwerp: Indian men’s hockey team will hope to iron out the flaws ahead of the Paris Olympics, while the women’s team under new skipper Salima Tete will look to overcome the disappointment of not qualifying for the Summer Games, when the gruelling European leg of the FIH Pro League commences here with matches against Argentina on Wednesday.

The men’s team under drag-flicker Harmanpreet Singh is coming into the tournament following a 0-5 Test series whitewash at the hands of Australia and would look to make the most of the opportunity in Europe to get back to winning ways ahead of the Paris Games.

“Undoubtedly, we are focused on the Olympics but we also need to give our best to finish as champions (in Pro League) and secure direct qualification for the 2026 Hockey World Cup as well,” said Harmanpreet, whose team is currently placed third with 15 points from eight Pro League games.

Netherlands are leading the charts with 26 points (12 matches), while Australia are on 20 points (8 matches).

“To achieve both these targets (doing well ahead of Olympics and secure direct qualification

for 2026 World Cup), we will strive to give our all on the pitch and win all our matches,” the skipper added.