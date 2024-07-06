Hockey: India to travel to Switzerland before Olympics

New Delhi: The Indian men’s hockey team will undergo an arduous three-day training camp in renowned adventurer Mike Horn’s base in Switzerland to strengthen the mental toughness of the players ahead of the Paris Olympics.

The training camp at Horn’s base was arranged by renowned South African mental conditioning coach Paddy Upton, who will assist the Indian men’s hockey team in Paris.

Upton, who played a role in India winning the 2011 Cricket World Cup, had also arranged a similar camp for the South African cricket team in 2012. “We will be taking the Indian hockey team to Switzerland to the Swiss Alps to go to Mike Horn’s training camps. It is something we did with the South African cricket team back in 2012, we climbed down mountains, jumped off waterfalls, went down canyons, walked in mountains,” Upton, who has been on and off conducting camps with Indian hockey team, said.