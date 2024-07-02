Hockey: India to host first-ever Masters Cup
New Delhi: Hockey India on Tuesday announced inaugural Masters Cup, a pioneering tournament which will feature veteran players in men’s and women’s categories.
The event is designed to celebrate the enduring passion and skill of seasoned hockey players. All Hockey India affiliated state member units are eligible to participate in the event and all eligible veteran players, aged around and above 40, who want to participate in the tournament will have to contact their respective member units.
