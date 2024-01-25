Hockey: India secure comeback win over US

Muscat: The Indian women’s team stormed into the quarterfinals of the FIH Hockey5s Women’s World Cup after thrashing Namibia 7-2 here on Thursday.

It was Indian team’s third win in a row in Pool C. The team will now take on New Zealand, the second placed team in Pool D, for a place in the semifinals on Friday.

The Indians had earlier defeated Poland 5-4 before getting the better of USA 7-3 in their next match.

The Indians had Namibia on the backfoot within no time, scoring two goals into the game through vice-captain Mahima Choudhary (3rd minute). A minute later, Deepika Soreng doubled the lead.

No further goals were scored in the first half but it was evident that Indians were in complete control of the game. Namibia scored their first goal of the game early in the second half with Jivanka Kruger (18th) opening their account but India quickly retaliated as Mahima Choudhary (19th) scored her second goal.

Rutaja Dadaso Pisal (22nd) and Akshata Abaso Dhekale (23rd) added to India’s tally within two minutes before Deepika (26th) scored her second goal as India led 6-1 with four minutes left on the clock.