Hockey India names 39-member core probable group for coaching camp

New Delhi: Gearing up for the all-important Hangzhou Asian Games, Hockey India on Sunday named a 39-member core men’s probable group for the national coaching camp beginning in Bengaluru on Monday.

The camp, which will serve as an opportunity for the players to fine-tune their skills, is scheduled to be held at SAI Centre from August 21 to September 18.

The Asian Games is scheduled to be held from September 23 to October 8 in China.

The Indian men’s team, which lifted the Asian Champions Trophy title for a record fourth time in Chennai early this month, will begin their campaign at the Asian Games against Uzbekistan on September 24.

India are placed in Pool A along with Pakistan, Japan, Bangladesh, Singapore, and Uzbekistan.

“Over the past few months, we have shown that we are growing as a team and learning constantly,” India chief coach Craig Fulton said in a release issued by HI. “The camp is an important one for us as we are spearheading our preparations for the Hangzhou Asian Games which could be our road to securing a spot for the Paris Olympics 2024.

India captain Harmanpreet Singh said, “The camp will be an opportunity for us to work in certain areas and to work together

as a unit.