Hockey India announces cash prize for Indian team

Hockey India on Wednesday announced cash prizes for the Indian team and support staff ahead of next month's FIH men's World Cup in Bhubaneswar-Rourkela.

India will begin their campaign against Spain from January 13 and HI decided to reward the team members with Rs 25 lakh each and the support staff with Rs 5 lakh each fwor a gold medal-winning feat at the prestigious quadrennial event.

A silver medal would see the players walk away with Rs 15 lakh and the support staff would be awarded Rs 3 lakh, while a bronze medal will see them being awarded with Rs 10 lakh each, while the support staff would be entitled to a prize of Rs 2 lakh.

The decision was made by Hockey India Executive Board in a virtual meeting on December 24. "Finishing on the podium at a Senior Men's World Cup is not an easy task," said HI chief.agencies