Hockey forward Lalit Upadhyay calls time on int’l career

new delhi: Veteran Indian hockey forward Lalit Upadhyay has called time on his illustrious international career, drawing curtains on over a decade-long journey that saw him be a part of the teams that won bronze medals in Tokyo and Paris Olympic Games.

From making his debut at the 2014 World Cup to standing tall on the Olympic podium twice, Lalit’s career is a time-line of some of Indian hockey’s biggest milestones in the modern era. He was a crucial part of the squad that scripted history at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, helping India clinch a long-awaited bronze medal, and repeated the feat at the Paris Games in 2024, reinforcing his reputation as a big-match player.

“This journey began in a small village, with limited resources but limitless dreams,” Lalit announced his decision through a heartfelt social media post shortly after India’s final match of the European leg of the FIH Pro League 2024-25 season against Belgium on Sunday. “From facing a sting operation to standing on the Olympics podium — not once, but twice -- it’s been a path full of challenges, growth, and unforgettable pride,” Lalit posted.