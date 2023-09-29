Hockey: Abhishek scores brace to guide India to 4-2 win against Japan

Hangzhou: Young striker Abhishek fired two goals as India beat defending champions Japan 4-2 to register their third consecutive victory and take a giant step towards semi-final of the men’s hockey competition at the Asian Games here on Thursday.

Abhishek (13th, 48th minutes) scored two field goals, while Mandeep Singh (24th) and Amit Rohidas (34th) were the other scorers for India.

Japan fought back in the final five minutes f the fourth and final quarter and scored two quick goals through Genki Mitani (57th) and Ryosei Kato (60) to reduce the margin of defeat.

India will play arch-rivals Pakistan in their next Pool A match on Saturday.

World no.3 Indian team dominated the proceedings for major part of the match and controlled the ball possession, while Japan showed sparks in patches. After two easy wins, the confident Indians started brightly and secured their first penalty corner in the fifth minute but skipper Harmanpreet Singh’s flick went wide.

India conceded their first penalty corner of the tournament in the 12th minute but the Japanese failed to utilise the chance as goalkeeper Krishan Bahadur Pathak saved Shota Yamada’s try.

India secured another penalty corner soon but again the result was the same. But an opportunistic Abhishek gave India the lead a minute later, scoring with a reverse stick after receiving an assist from Hardik Singh. India earned another penalty corner but the Japanese defended bravely.

Seconds from the first quarter, Lalit Upadhyay’s timely deflection from Jarmanpreet Singh’s cross was saved by Japanese goalkeeper Takshi Yoshikawa.