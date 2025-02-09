Hit-Man hammers English attack

New Delhi: How do you describe something so destructive in sport and yet so beautiful? Well, it it’s Rohit Sharma, there can be no confusion. Trolls turned fans, and fans went into a state of delirium, as Hitman hammered the daylights, rather floodlights out of England to return to form. The burst was brilliant, 119 runs off 90 balls, where aggression and intent were meshed so nicely. For months in a row, Rohit had been getting out cheaply, but this knock studded with seven sixes and 12 fours was mind blowing against England on Sunday.

For all those who had been praying the GOAT of white ball cricket would finally explode, Rohit made it clear he was not going to be bogged down. The way he batted, it was aura and arrogance, a kind of reminder to himself and the world he can still bat like a king. The preponderance to pepper the English bowlers at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack was scary. He was savage and at the same time keen that he scored so fast the winning target of 304 would look small.

It’s easy to talk of stats in cricket. No, that is not the best way, really. Cricket and batting are more than just numbers, it is about winning the mood and showing to the world what authority is. Rohit was in trouble, for so many months. He has faced flak. When friends on social media turn foes, when those who you trust betray you, it becomes so hard. In the end, from paternity leave to a quick comeback and then smashing the English bowlers like this, Rohit’s whole life has changed again. This is not about his own career, really. He knows he has scaled great heights, as was evident when India won the ICC T20 World Cup last year. After that, he became a cult figure. But this is India, a few losses and bad scores, you are termed useless.

Ah, what all trauma Rohit Sharma would have undergone, only he knows. He kept pleading, as if, leave me alone. In the end, there had to be a release, there had to be a turning point, so to say. That he could pull of strokes which make you watch in awe is a clear sign, he is still the boss. So much has been written on how Rohit’s days are numbered and how he had become a liability. What people failed to understand was he was going through so much in personal life and wanted peace.

No, there was constant scrutiny, as if he had to be jettisoned at any cost. Rewind to the BGT Series drama in Sydney, Rohit missing the Test had become almost like a soap opera. He is no ordinary player as he is still the skipper. And for him to be under the glare constantly was wrong. Had it been some other athlete, he may have run away as it had become so toxic. No, Rohit stuck around. And then he struck that big ton on Sunday night, where even the floodlights shut off briefly.

Would that dark moment distract Rohit? No, he came back to the crease with such intent, he was belting the bowlers. A six to get to his ton, that defined Rohit in action like Rambo. Damn, the heart craves for more. Hopefully, Hitman will produce more magic in the Champions Trophy in Dubai.