Historic day for shooting, Randhir Singh family legacy continues

Hangzhou: The medal tally from the shooting ranges at the Asian Games ended on a high as the shotgun marksmen won a bunch of medals on Sunday. There was history of sorts created with a team gold medal coming in men’s trap and a team silver medal coming in women’s trap. Finishing the wonderful proceedings at the ranges for India was Kynan Chenai winning an individual bronze medal as well.



Back to the history part, when Rajeshwari Kumari shot for the team trap silver, she became part of a family legacy at the Asian Games. Her father Raja Randhir Singh is Indian sports administration’s big boss. Even today, the former Indian Olympic Association head is revered and respected in Hangzhou as he is the Olympic Council of Asia acting head.

The security protocol accorded to him is at par with a VIP. He cannot travel minus security and a bunch of guards in a convoy fleet. On Sunday, Raja Sahab needed to take permission as per protocol to come to the shooting ranges. “I have to inform them six hours in advance. This is as per protocol,” Randhir told this writer.

In an earlier interview before the start of the Asian Games, Randhir had talked about his own legacy as to how his father and grandfather had pioneered the Olympic Movement in India. Today, he was Proud Dad and smiles all over. “Yes it is a proud moment. A legacy being carried ahead,” said Randhir.

The medal haul from Indian shooting has been historic this time, an aggregate of 22 medals of various shades. Rajeshwari Kumari was also happy. She had done exceedingly well at the World Championship last year and made the cut for the Paris Olympics. As per rules of the NRAI, the quota winner and who represents India will be decided later. She spoke of how her parents are worried when she shoots. “My mom is always worried and pacing up and down when I am shooting,” said Rajeshwari, a silver team medal winner. In his golden days, Randhir Singh was brilliant trap shooter. He had shot alongside late Maharaja Karni Singh of Bikaner. “There are great memories from the rich past of me shooting the Olympics and the Asian Games. To be part of it for so many decades is emotional,” said Randhir.

In men’s trap, there was history as Kynan Chenai, winner of two medals also comes from a family of shooters. His father Darius Chenai is a former national trap champion. Kynan may have taken time to mature in a sport where age does not matter. Yet, on Sunday to win two medals against the strong Asian sides was creditable.

The final twist in the tale is how Zorawar Singh Sandhu, the oldest member in the Indian contingent figured in the trap event for India again. At 46 years of age, Zorawar has made a comeback in the squad. Way back in the late 90s, he used to be shooting trap with Mansher Singh, Moraad Ali Khan and Manavjit Singh Sandhu.

Zorawar, whose father was also a shotgun shooter, HS Sandhu, had introduced the son to the sport. How Zorawar made it back to the squad is a brilliant story.