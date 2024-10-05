HIL to return after seven long years

New Delhi: The much-awaited Hockey India League (HIL) will return after seven long years in a new avatar, where both the men’s and women’s teams will participate in the event beginning December 28.

While the men’s competition will have eight teams, six sides will feature in women’s event which is being held for the first time. The league will be played in two venues -- Rourkela for men and Ranchi for women -- from December 28 to February 1. The players auction for the league will be held here from October 13 to 15. A total of 10 franchise owners have come on board.

Players will be auctioned in three categories: Rs 2 lakh, Rs 5 lakh, and Rs 10 lakh. The return of the HIL is not only a significant moment in the history of the sport but also a major step forward in promoting women’s hockey. The introduction of an exclusive women’s league within the HIL framework is being seen as providing a platform for female athletes to demonstrate their prowess, paving the way for a more inclusive and competitive future for Indian hockey.

The franchise owners of the men’s event are Chennai – Charles Group, Lucknow – Yadu Sports, Punjab – JSW Sports, West Bengal – Shrachi Sports, Delhi – SG Sports and Entertainment, owned by tennis legend Mahesh Bhupathi, Odisha – Vedanta Limited, Hyderabad – Resolute Sports and Ranchi – Navoyam Sports Ventures Private Limited.