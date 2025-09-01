HIL to be played in 3 venues in Jan next year

Rajgir: Hockey India League’s next edition will be held at three venues instead of two in January 2026, Federation president Dilip Tirkey said on Sunday.

The top Hockey India (HI) official said

the men’s HIL will continue to be an eight-team competition but the women’s event could see participation of six teams instead of present four.

He also said that two teams -- Gonasika (men) and Odisha Warriors (2025 women champions) have withdrawn from the competition after just one season, citing

personal reasons.