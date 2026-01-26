HIL: Ranchi Royals edge out Hyderabad Toofans to enter final

Bhubaneswar: Ranchi Royals registered a sensational 3-2 win over Hyderabad Toofans in Qualifier 2 to enter the men’s Hockey India League final here on Sunday.

It was a hat-trick of goals by Tom Boon (13’, 15’, 34’) that ensured Royals book their place in the final, and the Toofans replied through Jacob Anderson (5’) and Amandeep Lakra (38’).

It was top-class action between the two teams with Toofans getting off the blocks with a sensational goal by Anderson in the 5th minute.

It was a goal brilliantly set-up by India’s rising midfielder Rajinder Singh who tackled almost three defenders, swiftly making his way from the right flank to find Anderson poised in front of the goal to get the perfect deflection.

The 1-0 lead by Toofans put them in good stead but they ended up squandering it when they

gave away two easy PCs to Ranchi Royals.