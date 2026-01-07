HIL GC beat Shrachi Bengal Tigers 6-3

Chennai: Kane Russell produced a sensational hat-trick as HIL GC defeated Shrachi Bengal Tigers 6-3 in a high-scoring men’s Hockey India League clash here on Wednesday.

Russell (19’, 36’, 44’), Sam Ward (19’), Sudeep Chirmako (38’) and James Albery (59’) scored the goals for HIL GC, while Captain Jugraj Singh (12’), Tom Grambusch (40’) and Christopher Ruhr (40’) were the goalscorers for Shrachi Bengal Tigers.

The first real opportunity came in the 11th minute, as Chirmako played an incisive pass to Ajeet Yadav on the left, who took a shot on goal from a tight spot and struck the post for HIL GC.

In the same minute, the Tigers were awarded four consecutive penalty corners and although HIL GC tried their best in stopping the attempts, they gave away an unfortunate penalty stroke which was converted by captain Jugraj (12’) as he sent HIL GC goalkeeper James Mazarelo the wrong way.

In the second quarter, HIL GC registered two quick goals in the 19th minute to claim the lead. Despite 13 circle penetrations and six shots, the Tigers still trailed by a goal at the end of two quarters. Five minutes into the third quarter, HIL GC won another PC.