High time NCA gives clarity on Shami’s fitness, says Rohit Sharma

Brisbane: India captain Rohit Sharma on Wednesday said it is high time the NCA provides clarity on Mohammed Shami’s fitness, emphasising that he won’t risk fielding the pacer in the ongoing Border Gavaskar series until they are sure of his condition.

Shami made his comeback from injury during the recently-concluded Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) and has also been named in Bengal’s squad for the Vijay Hazare Trophy, starting Saturday.

“It’s high time somebody from NCA talks about him. Really, that’s our National Cricket Academy where he is doing his rehab. Those guys are the ones who need to come up and give us some kind of update,” Rohit said during the post-match press conference.

Following the pink ball Test in Adelaide, Rohit had revealed that Shami had developed swelling in his knees while playing in SMAT.

“But look, I understand he’s playing a lot of cricket back home. But there have been some complaints about his knee as well. So, the last thing you want is the player coming here and then pulling out in the middle of the game. You know what happens when that kind of thing happens.