‘High hopes from Green’

Sydney: Cameron Green is dealing with huge expectations both in the IPL and in the Australian cricket set-up but the all-rounder has what it takes to balance it out for a career that “will trend upwards”, his national head coach Andrew McDonald has said.

Kolkata Knight Riders’ skipper Ajinkya Rahane’s remark on a currently injured Green not bowling in the IPL match against Mumbai Indians had created a mild controversy on his fitness status.

Later, Cricket Australia clarified that the KKR management is “fully aware” of the 26-year-old’s back niggle, which mandates him to be away from bowling for 10-12 days. “There’s huge expectation within the IPL, and there’s huge expectation with any all-rounder that shapes an Australian team. It’s not unfair, but there is an expectation around all-rounders that they contribute in a certain way,” he said. agencies