High-flying team India reach Colombo for T20 World Cup

New Delhi: The Indian cricket caravan has criss-crossed its way from Mumbai to New Delhi and then Colombo, for the most-hyped battle against Pakistan in the ICC T20 World Cup. Departure from the IG airport in a special flight was on a good note, what now with all the players fit. The sweat over Abhishek Sharma is over, as indicated by Suryakumar Yadav as well as a few more in New Delhi on Thursday, as India coasted past Namibia.



Indeed, these kind of travel schedules are hard. More important, this is a first, India will be meeting the Men in Green at a neutral venue outside the desert venues in the United Arab Emirates.

The kind of drama which the Pakistan politicians created, wanting to boycott the match against India, was bizarre. Truth to tell, the whole world knew Pakistan was talking -- minus sense. Deep down, they know if they had boycotted the match, it would have been the end for cricket in Pakistan in many ways. The ICC is no longer in the mood to put up with tantrums.

Not diverting attention, but the way Pakistan misled Bangladesh and they pulled out of the World Cup was sad. No penalties on Bangladesh, but today, their team must be feeling bad, with a change after National poll results are out. With Tarique Rahman’s BNP (Bangladesh Nationalist Party) celebrating a major win at the hustings, hardliners in Bangladesh are out. Maybe, just maybe, had this verdict come a fortnight earlier, their cricket journey would have been intact.

Now, the focus is on the R.Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. Demand for Sunday’s match tickets are soaring, though the capacity is only around 35,000.

As a tourist destination, Colombo is attractive. Just that, an India versus Pakistan contest is witnessing shortage of hotel rooms and soaring airfares.

This, despite Pakistan being the punching bag for India in cricket as well. Fans still want to see them hammered.

Indeed, the weather pattern and conditions in Colombo will be different, compared to Mumbai and New Delhi.

It is expected there will be showers in Colombo, though it could clear up by Sunday evening. Rain does not worry India, having won two matches and secured points. Pakistan are tense, as they know history and geography suit India better.

An important aspect was mentioned by Hardik Pandya on Thursday after he chipped in with the bat and ball, how wickets are not exactly what India want.

Pandya knows his cricket well, so if conditions are going to be wet in Colombo, as seen on the weather apps, a dry wicket may not be possible.

In some ways, challenging wickets have seen India do well in two matches.

They were not belters, and yet, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan and Pandya, himself have scored runs.

There is a calmness about India, what with the bowling unit also firing on all cylinders. Pace and spin, the cocktail is heady. For sheer volume of matches India have played in the T20 format and results achieved, India have little to worry about.

Their first practice session in Colombo on Saturday, weather permitting, will offer more insight.

The atmosphere ahead of an India versus Pakistan is surcharged. Nobody is in a mood for handshakes, but if that is mandated, by the ICC, India will follow what is said.

Diplomacy and India go hand in hand, on and off the field. After all, it is Pakistan which plays dirty games!