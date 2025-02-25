High-flying Kiwis roar into semis with win vs Bangladesh

Rawalpindi: Rachin Ravindra shepherded New Zealand’s chase with a timely century as his team recovered from an early wobble to see off Bangladesh by five wickets and secure its place in the semifinals of the Champions Trophy here on Monday.

Victory for the Black Caps also confirmed India’s slot in the semifinals while eliminating tournament hosts Pakistan and Bangladesh from the mega event. Both India and New Zealand have won their first two matches, including against Pakistan.

Before Ravindra’s chancy hundred, all-rounder Michael Bracewell did the star turn with a four-wicket haul as New Zealand restricted Bangladesh to 236 for nine.

In reply, New Zealand were off to a disastrous start as they lost the wickets of Will Young and Kane Williamson with just 15 runs on the board. But they rallied to complete the chase in 46.1 overs, with Ravindra making 112 off 105 balls with the help of 12 fours and a six.

Tom Latham struck 55 in 76 balls, while adding 129 runs for the fourth wicket with Ravindra which sealed the deal in New Zealand’s favour.

Earlier, Bracewell, who bowls off-spin, ended with figures of 4/26 in 10 overs.

Brief scores: Bangladesh: 236/9 in 50 overs (Najmul Hossain Shanto 77, Jaker Ali 45; Michael Bracewell 4/26, William O’Rourke 2/48); New Zealand: 240/5 in 46.1 overs (Ravindra 112, Latham 55; Taskin 1/28).