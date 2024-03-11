HI names 28 core probables for national men’s coaching camp

New Delhi: Hockey India went with the tried and tested as it named a 28 core probables for the senior men’s national camp to be held from March 12 to 30 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

The upcoming camp is significant as the Indian team will aim to fine-tune its preparations ahead of this year’s Paris 2024 Olympics. The team returns to the camp after a successful outing in the FIH Hockey Pro League 2023-24, where it is currently placed third after claiming 15 points from eight matches across Bhubaneswar and Rourkela legs.

The league will resume on May 22 in Antwerp, Belgium, before moving to London on June 1 and then the Netherlands for the final leg.