Hey Jude! Bellingham strike has City on ropes

Manchester: Real Madrid’s Galacticos just don’t know when they are beaten. Manchester City just keep on making the same mistakes.

Jude Bellingham’s stoppage-time goal sealed a stunning comeback for Madrid and a 3-2 lead in their Champions League playoff against City.

In six frantic minutes at the end of a breathless first leg Tuesday, the Spanish giants scored twice to take a precious advantage into next week’s match at the Bernabeu.

City led 2-1 after 80 minutes at the Etihad Stadium through goals in each half from Erling Haaland. But Brahim Diaz and then Bellingham silenced the home crowd and extend a sorry record for City that have seen them concede seven goals in the last 15 minutes of the UCL games this season. “We need to see games out better, that’s for sure,” City’s John Stones said.

Bellingham slid in to convert Vinicius Junior’s lobbed pass in the second minute of added time to bring back memories of Madrid’s dramatic comeback against City in the semifinal in 2022.

Then it was Rodrygo who scored twice from the 90th and Madrid eventually sent Pep Guardiola’s team crashing out in extra time At least City has a chance to salvage the tie

in the second leg.