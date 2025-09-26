Here we go!

new delhi: India showcased it's cultural diversity during a colourful opening ceremony to mark the inauguration of the 12th edition of World Para Athletics Championships, the largest ever in history here on Thursday.

Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Saturday declared open the championships, which will see around 2,200 para athletes from 104 countries competing over the next nine days.

"I declare World Para Athletics 2025 open," Mandaviya said at the end of the ceremony that lasted around one hour 45 minutes.

India is the fourth Asian nation after Qatar (2015), UAE (2019) and Japan (2024) to host the championships.

The inauguration was preceded by the athletes' parade and 45-minute cultural performance.

Athletes and officials from all 104 participating nations went past the dignitaries seated on the dais erected in front of the VIP enclosure at the JNL stadium, before circling around the stage and moving to their designated areas.

Around 10 Indians, led by flagbearers Dharambir Nain and Preethi Pal, took part in the brief parade to the loud cheer of assembled crowd.

The Delhi-based dance group 'We are One', made up of hearing-impaired artists, performed to the rendition of the famed 'Jai Ho', with many of them on wheelchairs.

In a section of the cultural programme, there was Bhangra dance and Manipuri 'pung cholom' performed with Mridanga.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent a message which was read out by Sports Secretary Hari Ranjan Rao.

"India is proud to host the World Para Athletics Championships for the first time. At a time our nation is being recognised as a sporting and inclusive nation, it is an immense honour to organise a tournament of such magnitude," Modi said in his message.

"The remarkable performances of para athletes have redefined the meaning of resilience and determination, inspiring both sportspersons and common people across the world." agencies