Heartbreak for Manu Bhaker as she misses out on grand treble at Olympics

Chateauroux (France): The sensational Manu Bhaker's dream of a grand treble went up in smoke after she lost the tie-shoot for bronze medal to Hungarian Veronika Major by the narrowest of margins in the women's 25m sports pistol event at the Olympic Games here on Saturday. In a high-quality final, Bhaker gave it her all and was placed No.1 among eight shooters for a brief period, but she could not maintain her consistency and eventually finished fourth. Nonetheless, the 22-year-old will return home with her twin bronze-medal feat in women's 10m air pistol and mixed team 10m air pistol partnering Sarabjot Singh.

The affable Indian shot 28 in the final to be tied at third place along with Veronika after the eighth series of five shots. She missed two of the five shots to aggregate three points, while Veronika drilled in four bullets into the target to clinch the third spot, leaving Bhaker to pack up the kit and leave her firing station. Expectations were really high from Bhaker to bring home a hat-trick of medals given her awe-inspiring form. She stood up to the challenge even after slipping to sixth position early in the final. Bhaker conceded at the end of the contest that she was nervous, and no matter how hard she tried to remain calm, she couldn't.

"I got like really nervous about it, but again, I was trying my best to keep calm and to just try to do my best. But that was not enough," Bhaker said after the event. The first series was a disaster in which Bhaker missed three out of five targets, but gradually she cut down on the errors and bounced back in the second and third series, shooting two consecutive 'fours' to take her points tally to 10 going into the elimination round. The elimination round was topsy-turvy to say the least. Bhaker's chances waxed and waned until she took the top spot for a brief period in the seventh series (fourth elimination round).

However, South Korea's Jin Yang wrested back the top spot immediately even as Bhaker slipped to tied third with three bad misses in the eighth round, which saw her slump from second spot to joint third with Veronika on 28 points. The shoot-off was nerve-jangling for both the markswomen and Bhaker had three clear shots out of five on target, while Veronika had four. The ace shooter said that she will take a lot of positives from the fourth-place finish and come back stronger in the Los Angeles Games in 2028. "It (Olympics) turned out to be very good for me, but well, there's always a next time so I'm already looking forward to the next one (in LA)," she said. "I'm glad that I got two medals, but right now, I'm not very... well, fourth place is not a very good place," said Bhaker with tears in her eyes.

Her finish just outside the medal bracket once again brought back memories of fourth-place finishes of Indian shooters in the quadrennial showpiece. She joined the likes of Joydeep Karmakar (men's 50m rifle prone, 2012 London), Abhinav Bindra (men's 10m air rifle, 2016 Rio) and Arjun Babuta (10m air rifle, 2024 Paris Olympics), among others. Naruka bows out, women too disappoint in skeet

Indian skeet shooter Anant Jeet Singh Naruka finished a distant 24th among 30 shooters at the end of the five qualification rounds here with an aggregate of 116 out of 125 shots. Naruka, who had shot 23, 22 and 23 on Day 1 of qualification on Friday, had identical 24s in the last two qualifying rounds. Three finalists -- USA's Prince Conner Lynn, Italy's Cassandro Tammaro and Taiwan's Yuan Lee Meng -- equalled the Qualification Olympic Record with scores of 124 each out of 125 shots. Six shooters make it to the final.

In women's skeet, India's Maheshwari Chauhan was closely following the leading pack at eighth position with an aggregate of 71 after Day 1 of qualification. She shot 23, 24 and 24. Two more qualification rounds of 25 each will be held on Sunday to decide the six finalists. Upcoming shooter Raiza Dhillon was placed 25th among 29 shooters with an aggregate of 66 (21, 22, 23).