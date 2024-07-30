Heart-break for Arjun Babuta as he finishes 4th

Paris: It’s not the end of the world, said Arjun Babuta, after finishing fourth in the air rifle final at the Paris 2024 Olympics on Monday. Such attitude and acceptance from Arjun, the Olympic debutant, shows this generation of shooters are not going to weep after missing a medal. Speaking to reporters after the final, Arjun Babuta said he had worked hard in trials and prepared all along. The mind went back to the Rio Olympics in 2016, where two Indian marksmen, Abhinav Bindra, in his last Olympics, and Jitu Rai finished fourth.



In the build-up for Paris 2024, Arjuna Babuta has been in blazing form. The way he shot in the trials in New Delhi and Bhopal, Arjun Babuta was being hyped as a medal prospect. “Definitely, fourth is the worst position to finish in. Very hard to deal with. But I have to think and analyse whether I gave my 100 per cent or not. I need to check of I had a blind spot or not. Yes, fourth spot is like a heart break,” said Babuta.

The way he spoke, it is clear this boy is destined for greatness, maybe by the next Olympics in LA 2028. All those who have watched him train, compete and shoot will agree Arjun Babuta is the typical case of a shooter doing everything to excel on the big stage. “Maybe, there was a blind spot, I will need check with my coaches,” added Babuta.

There are many athletes from India who have come close to a bronze medal and then finished fourth. When the medal slips away by a whisker, it’s heartbreak. If you had watched Arjun shoot on Monday, he was relaxed and composed. Maybe, one shot made a difference, on hindsight.

But the way he has dealt with the situation and spoken to the media is a clear sign, Arjun Babuta will move on. This is his first Olympics and he has made a great impact on debut. In the journey of shooters, the best needed three or four attempts to come near a medal. Abhinav Bindra won an Olympic gold medal on his third attempt in Beijing 2008. Gagan Narang also won a bronze medal after two previous failures. London 2012 was his happy hunting ground. Gagan had spoken of this generation being fearless.

Arjun Babuta exemplified it. Punjabi by nature and birth, Arjun had done well in the mixed event as well with Ramita Jindal, where he finished sixth.

For someone hails from rural areas of Fazilka in Punjab, he has that strong instinct to go for broke.