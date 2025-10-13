Healy’s wonderful hundred powers Australia to 3-wicket win over India

Visakhapatnam: Skipper Alyssa Healy unfurled a hundred touched with genius and grit as Australia achieved the highest-ever successful run chase in women’s ODI to register a three-wicket win over India in their World Cup match here on Sunday.

Healy (142, 107 ball, 21x4, 3x6) toyed with the Indian bowlers as the seven-time champions ended up with 331 for seven, after the hosts garnered an impressive 330 riding on fifties by Smriti Mandhana and Pratika Rawal.

The previous highest successful run chase was Sri Lanka getting past 302 against South Africa in 2024.

The Australians went on top of the table with seven points, while India remained on third with four points.

Healy’s batting was all about pristine ball hitting, a result of her wonderfully supple wrists, allowing the right-hander to place the ball precisely in the desired areas. She had a rather subdued record against pacer Kranti Gaud before this game, but on this night, Healy biffed the Indian for a six and three fours in an over to break the stranglehold.

Sneh Rana generally tried the fuller lengths, trying to cramp Healy for room but the Australian was equal to the task and brought out sweeps to find the often vacant arc between square leg and mid wicket or behind the fine leg.

Rana tried to bowl at a faster click but Healy slog swept the off-spinner for a six as the Australians motored well along the required rate. Healy fetched her fifty in 35 balls — the fastest in this edition of the tournament.

Amidst the Australian domination, left-arm spinner Sri Charani bowled an excellent spell (10-1-41-3) that gave India, who are without a sixth bowling option, a semblance of control in the

middle overs.