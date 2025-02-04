Head wins Allan Border medal

Melbourne: Star batter Travis Head was named the winner of the prestigious Allan Border Medal for the top Australian men’s cricketer, while young all-rounder Annabel Sutherland was awarded the Belinda Clark Medal at the Australian Cricket Awards held here on Monday.

Head, who had an outstanding year across all three formats with 1,427 runs since the start of the polling period, received 208 votes to secure the top honour, surpassing Josh Hazlewood (158 votes) and Pat Cummins (147 votes).

“Pretty hard to believe. It’s been a good year. Very pleased I’ve been able to fit in, do a role, and lucky I’ve been able to play all formats. It’s a nice accomplishment, and I’ll enjoy it,” Head said in a recorded interview from Galle.

For Sutherland, it was a first Australian Cricket Award, which came just days after her maiden Test century at the MCG, becoming the first woman to make a ton on that ground. agencies