Head gives Aussies edge over Proteas on Day 1

Brisbane: Travis Head defied the hostile pitch conditions to produce a run-a-ball 78 that moved Australia to within seven runs of South Africa's first innings Saturday, when 15 wickets fell on the opening day of the three-test series.

Head's unbeaten innings containing 13 boundaries and a six and his 117-run partnership with Steve Smith (38) helped justify Pat Cummins' gamble to bowl first after winning the toss. Australia was 145-5 at stumps.

Overhead and ground conditions were perfect for bowling early and the green, grassy pitch at the Gabba was well exploited by both attacks, with 13 wickets falling in the first 60 overs as Australia bowled out South Africa for 152 and then slipped to 27-3 in reply.

Left-arm paceman Mitchell Starc (3-41) and off-spinner Nathan Lyon (3-14) took three wickets each for Australia to set the tone for the bowlers and then South Africa paceman Kagiso Rabada (2-50) struck on the first ball of the home team's innings to remove David Warner for a golden duck.

South Africa allrounder Marco Jansen (1-15) struck with his first ball of the match, in the 9th over, when Marnus Labuschagne (11) edged to Dean Elgar in the slips and then Anrich Nortje (2-37) struck with his second ball of the match, in the 10th over, with a delivery that lifted sharply and which Usman Khawaja (11) edged to third slip.

Head then joined Smith at the crease and the fourth-wicket pair combined for the biggest partnership of the day, surpassing the 98-run fifth-wicket stand between Kyle Verreynne (64) and Temba Bavuma (38) that salvaged and then prolonged South Africa's first innings.

The Australians lost two wickets in the two overs before stumps, with Smith bowled by Nortje seven minutes before stumps and Rabada having night-watchman Scott Boland caught behind on the last delivery of Day 1.

"Entertaining day of cricket!" Head said in a TV interview.

"Disappointing to lose the two (wickets) at the end there but we fought hard. It was a difficult wicket, so I think we'll take that. We have to come out and have a good couple of hours in the morning." Head described the pitch as "very ... very tough."

"There's a fair bit there ... a little bit up and down," he added. South Africa "bowled extremely well. We tried to be as positive as we possibly could be."

There's always plenty of tension when Australia and South Africa meet, and this is a contest featuring the top two teams in the World Test Championship standings.