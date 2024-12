Adelaide: India head coach Gautam Gambhir is set to rejoin the team in Australia ahead of the second Test at Adelaide Oval, having flown back home due to “personal reasons” after the big win in the series opener in Perth.

Gambhir missed the two-day warm-up game against the PM’s XI at Manuka Oval here, which was reduced to a 46-overs-a-side contest due to inclement weather.