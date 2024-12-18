Hazlewood likely to miss series

Brisbane: Australia pacer Josh Hazlewood is likely to miss the remainder of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against India due to a right calf strain which he sustained during the ongoing third Test at the Gabba, Cricket Australia said on Tuesday.

The niggle has also ruled Hazlewood out of the Brisbane Test, weakening Australia’s bowling attack.

“Josh Hazlewood has sustained a right side calf strain which will prevent him from playing any further part in the Test match against India in Brisbane. He is likely to miss the remainder of the Test series,” Cricket Australia stated.

On Tuesday, the New South Wales player bowled just one over before walking out of the field following a discussion with captain Pat Cummins, senior cricketer Steve Smith and team physio Nick Jones. “He’s pretty despondent,” Australia’s assistant coach Daniel Vettori said.