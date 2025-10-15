Haryana’s Riddhima shines at kickboxing WC

new delhi: Haryana’s Riddhima Kaushik shone bright at the Kickboxing World Cup, winning one gold medal, two silver and a bronze as India finished sixth in the tournament. Around 25 players from various states of India performed exceptionally well in the event, which was held in Uzbekistan from October 7 to 12.

Riddhima, a student of DPS School in Sector 19, Faridabad, was given a grand welcome upon her return to Faridabad after winning the competition. Coaches Divya and Santosh Thapa of Dragon Martial Law Academy welcomed her with garlands, saying that players from 23 countries participated in the World Cup.

Thapa stated that Riddhima performed exceptionally well in Uzbekistan this year, winning a gold medal in the Under 60 kg light contact category and a silver medal in the light kickboxing competition. Similarly, she won a silver medal in the under 55 kg division and a bronze medal in the light contact competition.

Riddhima said she wants to see India finish No. 1 at the Asian Games.

Thapa also expressed delight at India’s creditable performance in the World Cup, stating that Riddhima performed well for India amid a tough competition in Uzbekistan.

Riddhima’s next goal is the Asian Games. She said she will now strive to win a medal at the Asian Games. Riddhima’s father, Surendra Kaushik, and mother, Ritu, also congratulated her and wished her a bright future. The father said his daughter wants to see India ranked No. 1 in kickboxing at the Asian Games.