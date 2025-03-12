Haryana teen Nishchay shines at Nat’l Youth Championships

Patna: Haryana’s 16-year-old shot putter Nishchay was the star attraction on the second day of the 20th National Youth Athletics Championships at the Patliputra Sports Complex here on Tuesday.

A day after winning the discus throw gold, the young Haryana thrower clinched the top prize in shot put to swell his medal tally in the age group competition, which will also act as final selection to pick the national team for next month’s Asian Youth Athletics Championships in Saudi Arabia.

Nishchay’s gold medal winning throw in shot put was 18.93m and far ahead of his nearest rival.

“He (Nishchay) has potential to become a good thrower in future,” N Ramesh, chief junior athletics coach, said.

Akhand Pratap Singh of Uttar Pradesh (17.97m) and Harpratap Singh from Punjab (17.40m) won the silver and bronze

medals, respectively.