Harshit, Prasidh vie for 3rd pacer’s slot in Perth Test

New Delhi: Delhi speedster Harshit Rana could pose a strong challenge to senior teammate Prasidh Krishna as they battle it out for the third pacer’s slot in the India playing XI for the opening Test against Australia in Perth, starting on November 22.

Harshit, who is only 10 first-class matches old, has reportedly been brilliant with his consistent pace over 140 clicks and his ability to extract good bounce has also impressed the bigwigs.

During the India nets at the WACA ground in Perth, Harshit hurried the batters with his raw pace on a number of occasions.

On the other hand, India’s bowling coach Morne Morkel spent considerable time with the Karnataka man, who was impressive during the recent A series against Australia at Mackay and

Melbourne.