Harry Kane leaves Tottenham for Bayern in search for trophies

London: England captain Harry Kane completed his move to Bayern Munich from Tottenham on Saturday in soccer’s biggest transfer of the summer as the striker goes in search of the first major trophies in his career.

The transfer fee for Kane could hit more than 100 mn pounds ($110 mn), which breaks the Bundesliga transfer record and is a huge sum for a player who would have been out of contract next year.

“It’s not a goodbye because you never know how things pan out in the future,” Kane, who has been at Tottenham since 2004, said in a video message, “but it’s a thank you and I’ll see you soon.” Kane, who has signed a four-year deal, flew to Munich on Friday to undergo a medical examination and is set to play at German Super Cup on Saturday, when Bayern plays Leipzig.

Kane leaves Tottenham after 19 years at the club, where he became the second highest-scoring player in Premier League history with 213 goals, 47 behind Alan Shearer but never won a trophy with the team. “Obviously a lot of emotions going through me right now,” Kane said.