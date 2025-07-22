Harmanpreet’s ton fires India Women to 318/5 in series-deciding third ODI against England

Chester-le-Street: A splendid 84-ball 102 from skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and a brisk fifty from Jemimah Rodrigues fired India Women to 318 for five in the third and final ODI against England here on Tuesday. India and England are tied 1-1 having won a game each in the series so far.

Harmanpreet was at her fluent best as she forged robust partnerships on the way to her seventh ODI century overall and third against England, hammering 14 fours during her stay in the middle.

Harmanpreet’s knock gave India their second highest ODI score against England, but at no stage their highest score of 333/5 against this opponent, recorded in September 2022 in Canterbury, was under threat.

The India skipper played spectacular stokes particularly on the off-side which she peppered with most of her 14 boundaries. A few of them came down the ground and one was hit behind the wicket.

Harmanpreet also stitched vital stands along the way, putting on 81 runs for the third wicket with Harleen Deol (45) to set the platform while her 110-run stand off only 77 balls with Rodrigues gave India the push for a total in excess of 300.

Richa Ghosh then provided the finishing touches with a brisk 38 off 18 balls with three fours and two sixes, marking an all-round show for the visitors who had earlier clinched the five-match T20I series.