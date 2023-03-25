Harmanpreet’s form concern for Mumbai Indians as they take on Delhi Capitals

Mumbai: Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur’s form is a huge concern as Mumbai Indians look to cap their superb Women’s Premier League season (WPL) by defeating Meg Lanning’s Delhi Capitals in the final of the inaugural edition of the tournament here on Sunday.

After three half centuries earlier on in the tournament, form has deserted the India skipper, and, had it not been for Nat Sciver-Brunt’s unbeaten 72 in the Eliminator against UP Warriorz on Friday, the script of the tournament could have been different.

With Harmanpreet managing just 14 runs in the Eliminator, things could have gone downhill for the Mumbai franchise, but luckily Nat Sciver made the most of the dropped catch to make a mockery of the Warriorz bowling.

Australian stalwart Meg Lanning though could exploit Harmanpreet’s poor run with the bat to go all out even though Delhi Capitals will be playing in front of a partisan crowd at the Brabourne Stadium. Delhi Capitals, after starting sedately, gradually moved up the points table and finally managed to displace Mumbai Indians at the top, thanks mainly to the performance of Lanning — the leader of the batting charts — and allrounder Marizanne Kapp.

Still, it would be futile to pick the favourite as both teams have been ruthless, clinical, dominant — and unsuccessful — at various stages in the tournament.

Delhi and Mumbai have recorded heavy wins against each other in the group stage and finished with identical 12 points, with only the net run rate separating them at the top of the table.

Mumbai Indians stamped their authority first by thrashing Delhi Capitals by nine-wicket, but the latter returned the favour, scoring an identical win. Going by their record at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai Indians have the upper hand, having won all three games so far, while Delhi have two wins and a loss at the venue.