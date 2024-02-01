Harmanpreet to lead Indian hockey team in home Pro League matches

New Delhi: Ace drag-flicker Harmanpreet Singh will lead the Indian men’s hockey team at the upcoming FIH Pro League matches in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela, which are key to the side’s preparation for this year’s Paris Olympics.

Harmanpreet will have midfielder Hardik Singh as his deputy, as Hockey India on Thursday named a 24-member squad for the double-leg fixtures. The Bhubaneswar-leg will begin on February 10 and end on February 16 while the Rourkela leg will commence on February 19 and conclude on February 25. India will play against Ireland, the Netherlands, Spain, and Australia twice each across both legs.

The hosts will begin their campaign against Spain on February 10.

The squad was on the expected lines with striker Boby Dhami and goalkeeper Pawan missing out from the 26-member Indian team that toured South Africa

last month.