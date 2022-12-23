Harmanpreet to captain India at hockey World Cup

New Delhi: Defender Harmanpreet Singh was on Friday named the captain of the 18-member Indian squad which will compete at the FIH men's Hockey World Cup, commencing on January 13 in Odisha.

Defender Amit Rohidas will serve as Harmanpreet's deputy. Harmanpreet had also captained the side in the recent series against Australia, where the side fought hard before losing the five-match rubber 1-4.

Mid-fielder Manpreet Singh had led the team at the Tokyo Olympics where India won a historic bronze medal but he will feature in the team as a player this time as coach Graham Reid has handed the captain's band to different players over a period of time.

Reid's endeavour has been to create leaders from the senior group. In the past Amit Rohidas has also led India

The World Cup squad was selected after two-day trials in SAI Centre in Bengaluru where 33 players were put to test. It features a good mix of experienced and young players who will strive to end India's wait for a podium finish at the prestigious event.