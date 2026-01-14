Harmanpreet plays captain’s knock as MI chase a record

Navi Mumbai: Harmanpreet Kaur produced a batting masterclass with an unbeaten 71 to lead Mumbai Indians to a seven-wicket win over Gujarat Giants, their highest successful chase in the Women’s Premier League, here on Tuesday.

Put in to bat, Gujarat Giants produced a late flourish through Georgia Wareham (43 not out) and Bharti Fulmali (36 not out) to post 192/5.

Chasing the stiff target, Harmanpreet brought up a 33-ball half-century, her 10th in the WPL, and also crossed 1,000 runs in the tournament to become the first Indian to reach the milestone in the league.

She finished with 71 not out off 43 balls, striking seven fours and two sixes as Mumbai completed the chase with four balls to spare to hand Gujarat their first defeat of the season.

Mumbai were wobbling at 37/2 after losing both openers inside the powerplay, but Harmanpreet found a fine ally in Amanjot Kaur, who played a sparkling knock of 40 off 26 balls with seven fours.

The pair added 72 runs off just 44 balls to turn the game decisively in Mumbai’s favour.

Amanjot was particularly severe on anything loose, using the paddle and the slog to find the fine-leg and mid-wicket boundaries, while Harmanpreet counter-attacked with authority, lofting Renuka Singh over mid-off and later launching Ashleigh Gardner over long-on to keep the asking rate in check.

After Amanjot’s dismissal, Harmanpreet was joined by Nicola Carey, who provided the perfect finishing touch with an unbeaten 37 off 22 balls, including six fours.

The duo put on an unbroken 84-run partnership from 43 deliveries to seal the result.

Harmanpreet was dropped twice during her innings and made Gujarat pay heavily, as Mumbai cruised to a memorable win to tighten their grip on a playoff spot.

Earlier, Wareham remained unbeaten on 43 off 33 balls, striking four fours and a six, while Fulmali made the most of a tactical promotion after Ayushi Soni became the first player in the WPL to be retired out. Fulmali blasted 36 not out off just 15 deliveries with three sixes and as many fours.