‘Harmanpreet Kaur still the best person to lead India’

New Delhi: Former India player Anjum Chopra believes Harmanpreet Kaur remains the “best person” to lead the women’s national team even as debates around captaincy resurface ahead of a busy international season and the upcoming Women’s Premier League (WPL). With the Indian women’s team returning to action in a T20 series against Sri Lanka after their World Cup triumph, Chopra feels the focus should be firmly on sustaining momentum rather than speculating about leadership changes.

“My personal view over the past so many years has been that Harmanpreet Kaur is a match winner. I don’t think I need to say anything further,” Chopra told PTI Videos. “She’s the best person to lead this Indian team.” Chopra dismissed recent suggestion from former India captain Shantha Rangaswamy to change the captain, stressing that such views are personal.

“Everybody has their right to share what they feel... There’s nothing right or wrong. It’s just the timing of it,” she said.